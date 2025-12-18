Skip to content

Regional Colleges Receive Emergency Grants

Red Lake Nation College and White Earth Tribal and Community College are among ten Minnesota colleges and universities that have received emergency grants from the Minnesota Office of Higher Education.  

This funding is awarded to private, non-profit postsecondary institutions and tribal colleges so they can provide support to students facing emergency housing, food, and transportation costs that would otherwise prevent them from completing their education. 

Red Lake Nation College has been awarded $150,000 and White Earth Tribal and Community College has received a $29,750 grant.

December 18, 2025

Blowing Snow, No Visibility Close Highways in Northwest Minnesota

Five highways in northwest Minnesota are closed today (Thurs) due to zero visibility and stalled vehicles on the
December 18, 2025

DFL Statement on House Republicans’ Health Care Vote

A bipartisan discharge petition exists in Congress to extend Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies and prevent skyrocketing premiums
December 18, 2025

Scientists Warn Funding Cuts Could Stall Walleye Recovery

Scientists say recent funding cuts could jeopardize efforts to restore Minnesota’s walleye population. The DNR relies on advanced
