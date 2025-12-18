Regional Colleges Receive Emergency Grants

Red Lake Nation College and White Earth Tribal and Community College are among ten Minnesota colleges and universities that have received emergency grants from the Minnesota Office of Higher Education.

This funding is awarded to private, non-profit postsecondary institutions and tribal colleges so they can provide support to students facing emergency housing, food, and transportation costs that would otherwise prevent them from completing their education.

Red Lake Nation College has been awarded $150,000 and White Earth Tribal and Community College has received a $29,750 grant.