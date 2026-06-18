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Roseau Gazebo Nights Return for Summer Concert Series

The Roseau Gazebo Night concert series returns for another summer of free live music at the Riverview Park Gazebo. Concerts are scheduled for most Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. and feature a variety of performers, including folk, bluegrass, classic rock, Christian music, and local talent. 

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, arrive early for food and refreshments offered by local organizations, and enjoy an evening in the park. In case of inclement weather, concerts will move to an alternate venue. For the full schedule and weather updates, visit the Roseau Gazebo Night website or follow Roseau Gazebo Night on Facebook and Instagram.

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