Roseau Updates Multiple City Projects as Construction Season Winds Down

By Mani Souphom – R & J Broadcasting | December 3, 2025

Roseau, MINN. – The Roseau City Council heard updates Monday on a long list of public works projects moving toward winter shutdowns.

Community Development Coordinator Todd Peterson reported the tree-planting project has cleared DNR compliance review, though a few remaining items may have to wait until spring before reimbursement is processed. On the west side storm sewer project, work is complete and the final $80,000 contingency will be released once engineering sign-offs are finished. The city expects more than $500,000 in sewer-related costs to be reimbursed through federal and state grants.

Progress also continues on the pedestrian bridge, where crews are finishing abutments and piers. Work will pause after December, with the bridge structure scheduled for delivery in May of 2026.

The city is preparing for the Highway 89 reconstruction, expected to bid in August 2025. Under revised state policy, MnDOT will cover all corridor lighting, sidewalks, trail replacements, and crosswalk beacons. Roseau’s estimated share is about $250,000, including utility relocations.

Community Development Coordinator Todd Peterson spoke to us on the impact these projects would have on residents:

At Memorial Arena, engineers identified installation issues in flashing on the east and west entrances. Moisture samples showed acceptable levels, though the city plans to evaluate performance again in the spring. The arena is hoping to secure a $250,000 grant through the Minnesota Amateur Sports Commission to support upcoming ice-plant improvements.

Additional updates included ongoing approval steps for the Roseau ATV Park, a $1.1 million grant award for improvements to the Roseau River walking trail system, and moving campground reservation payments into holding accounts after a series of fraudulent charges in November. With so many projects in the pipeline funded by grants, Peterson gave listeners some insights on how the city plans to maintain many of these projects moving forward:

Despite the busy construction pipeline, officials seem to agree the goal remains clear: keep Roseau’s core services running smoothly while building a stronger and more resilient city. KQ92 and KRWB will continue to follow these projects and major developments in the City of Roseau.

