Scientists Warn Funding Cuts Could Stall Walleye Recovery

Scientists say recent funding cuts could jeopardize efforts to restore Minnesota’s walleye population. The DNR relies on advanced computer modeling to study factors affecting walleye survival. In August, the Trump administration froze federal funding for the project, including money for researchers. Officials are noting the freeze is part of a larger scale push to scale back federal spending on climate-related initiatives.

Christopher Rounds is a scientist who studies walleye in Minnesota and he said “I probably go outside like five times a year and sit behind a computer the rest of the time,” says the U of M graduate student and researcher at the Midwest Climate Adaptation Science Center.

Rounds is one of the team members investigating the reasons walleye are faring better in some Minnesota lakes and rivers compared to others. The state DNR has collected so much data on walleye over the decades that it’s difficult to make sense of it without advanced computer modeling, said Rounds. It is Rounds’ job to analyze that data, testing different variables to gauge their influence on walleye survival.