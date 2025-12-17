Skip to content

Scientists Warn Funding Cuts Could Stall Walleye Recovery

Scientists say recent funding cuts could jeopardize efforts to restore Minnesota’s walleye population. The DNR relies on advanced computer modeling to study factors affecting walleye survival. In August, the Trump administration froze federal funding for the project, including money for researchers. Officials are noting the freeze is part of a larger scale push to scale back federal spending on climate-related initiatives.

Christopher Rounds is a scientist who studies walleye in Minnesota and he said “I probably go outside like five times a year and sit behind a computer the rest of the time,” says the U of M graduate student and researcher at the Midwest Climate Adaptation Science Center.

Rounds is one of the team members investigating the reasons walleye are faring better in some Minnesota lakes and rivers compared to others. The state DNR has collected so much data on walleye over the decades that it’s difficult to make sense of it without advanced computer modeling, said Rounds. It is Rounds’ job to analyze that data, testing different variables to gauge their influence on walleye survival.

December 17, 2025

Red Lake Nation to Open Cannabis Dispensaries in Thief River Falls, West St. Paul

The Red Lake Nation is expanding its cannabis business with two new dispensaries coming to Thief River Falls
December 17, 2025

Congresswoman Fischbach Nominates Students to Service Academies

Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach was privileged to nominate ten students from Minnesota’s Seventh Congressional District to the U.S. Military,
December 16, 2025

Minnesota Ag and Rural Leadership Program

Leaders are always needed in agriculture, and SW Minnesota State has teamed up with other agricultural groups across
