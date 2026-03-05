Skip to content

Sen. Klobuchar Visits Veterans in Washington

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar, a Minnesota Democrat and current candidate for governor, met this week in Washington with Minnesota veterans’ organizations, including the American Legion Department of Minnesota and the Minnesota VFW, to discuss veterans’ health care, benefits, and efforts to address mental health, suicide, and homelessness among veterans.

Klobuchar also highlighted her work helping pass the Honoring our PACT Act in 2022, which expanded VA health care eligibility to millions of veterans exposed to toxic substances and added dozens of burn pit–related conditions to the VA’s list of presumptive service connections.

She says ensuring veterans and their families receive the care and benefits they’ve earned remains a top priority.

March 5, 2026

Township Elections and Annual Meetings March 10

By Mani Souphom – R & J Broadcasting, Inc. | Thursday, March 5, 2026 Township elections and annual
March 5, 2026

Memorial Arena and City of Roseau Updates

By Mani Souphom – R & J Broadcasting, Inc. | Wednesday, March 5, 2026 ROSEAU, Minn. – City
March 4, 2026

DNR Seeks Public Input on Itasca State Park Plan

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is inviting public comments on proposed amendments to Itasca State Park’s management
