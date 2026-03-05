Sen. Klobuchar Visits Veterans in Washington

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar, a Minnesota Democrat and current candidate for governor, met this week in Washington with Minnesota veterans’ organizations, including the American Legion Department of Minnesota and the Minnesota VFW, to discuss veterans’ health care, benefits, and efforts to address mental health, suicide, and homelessness among veterans.

Klobuchar also highlighted her work helping pass the Honoring our PACT Act in 2022, which expanded VA health care eligibility to millions of veterans exposed to toxic substances and added dozens of burn pit–related conditions to the VA’s list of presumptive service connections.

She says ensuring veterans and their families receive the care and benefits they’ve earned remains a top priority.