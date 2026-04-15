Severe Weather Awareness Week Prompts Everbridge Reminder

Roseau County residents are being reminded to prepare as Severe Weather Awareness Week runs April 13th through the 17th across Minnesota. The campaign, led by Minnesota Homeland Security and Emergency Management and the National Weather Service, encourages families to review emergency plans and refresh disaster kits ahead of peak tornado season.

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the state averages 46 tornadoes each year. Statewide tornado drills are scheduled for Thursday, April 16th at 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m., when outdoor warning sirens will sound during a simulated tornado warning.

Residents of Roseau County are also urged to sign up for emergency alerts through Everbridge, the county’s notification system for severe weather, fires, floods, road closures and more. Sign up online or contact Roseau County Emergency Management at 218-463-3375 for help.