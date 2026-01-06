Sugarbeet Research and Education Board holding annual Reporting Session next week

The Sugarbeet Research and Education Board will be holding their annual Reporting Session on Tuesday, January 13 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Fargo, and all area producers are invited to attend. Dr. Eric Branch of Minnesota and NDSU Extension says the event is an excellent opportunity to learn about all the sugarbeet research being done across the region.

Branch says this is an event you want to attend, as the session is the first opportunity for a lot of new information to be presented to growers.

While each presentation is only 15 minutes long, Branch says there will still be time for producers to have their questions answered.

More information about the event can be seen on the Sugarbeet Research and Education Board website at www.sbreb.org.