Take a Kid Hunting Weekend Returns; Deer Hunters Asked to Report Wildlife Sightings

Take a Kid Hunting Weekend returns Sept. 20–21, encouraging adults to introduce kids under 16 to small game hunting. During the weekend, Minnesota residents hunting with youth may do so without a license, provided they follow regular seasons, limits, and regulations. The program helps kids learn firearm safety, wildlife tracking, and access to hunting land. Resources, how-to guides, and webinars are available on the Minnesota DNR website.

Meanwhile, deer hunters are invited to log their wildlife observations through an online field log. The DNR uses this hunter-reported data to strengthen population models that guide wildlife management. Hunters can record sightings of deer, turkey, bear, fisher, and other species after each outing. The log will remain open through the end of 2025.

For more details on both programs, visit the Minnesota DNR website at mndnr.gov.