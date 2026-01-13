Take A Kid Ice Fishing Weekend Jan. 17 through Jan. 19

Take a Kid Ice Fishing Weekend runs Saturday, January 17, through Monday, January 19. During the three-day event, Minnesota residents can fish for free when accompanied by a child 15 or younger.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says it’s a great opportunity for families to try ice fishing, while reminding anglers to always check ice conditions before heading out. Conservation Officer Colby Fontes advises anglers to drive slowly and to be especially aware of pressure ridges:

The DNR is also waiving vehicle permit fees at all state parks on January 19 for Free Park Day. More information is available on the Minnesota DNR website.