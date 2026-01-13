Skip to content

Take A Kid Ice Fishing Weekend Jan. 17 through Jan. 19

Take a Kid Ice Fishing Weekend runs Saturday, January 17, through Monday, January 19. During the three-day event, Minnesota residents can fish for free when accompanied by a child 15 or younger.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says it’s a great opportunity for families to try ice fishing, while reminding anglers to always check ice conditions before heading out. Conservation Officer Colby Fontes advises anglers to drive slowly and to be especially aware of pressure ridges:

The DNR is also waiving vehicle permit fees at all state parks on January 19 for Free Park Day. More information is available on the Minnesota DNR website.

January 15, 2026

Warroad Girls Hockey Picks Up 600th Win

The Warroad Girls Hockey program is celebrating their 600th win in program history earlier this week in a
January 15, 2026

Automatic Hook-Setting Devices Allowed This Ice Fishing Season

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources now allows automatic hook-setting devices for ice fishing, starting this season. The
January 15, 2026

Sprague RCMP Warns Residents About Fraud

Fraud and scam reports are on the rise in rural Manitoba, including the Rural Municipality of Piney. Sprague
