Thanksgiving Cooking Safety Reminders

Thanksgiving is right around the corner which means many households will be cooking, and it is the number one Day of the Year for cooking fires in the United States with an estimated 388 percent increase over the daily average. For this reason, Tina Sanders of Safe Kids Grand Forks says that people need to take extra precaution while cooking over the Holiday.

Sanders says people also need to be prepared to take the proper response when it comes to grease fires.

You can see more cooking safety materials on the American Red Cross website at www.redcross.org.

November 26, 2025

Northern Minnesota Deer Rifle Recap

By Graham Scher – R & J Broadcasting | November 26, 2025 Warroad, MINN. – Deer rifle season
November 26, 2025

Rural Recession Concerns

The latest Creighton University Rural Mainstreet survey shows nearly 63 percent of rural bank CEOs in Minnesota and
November 26, 2025

Producers Encouraged to Plan now for a Successful 2026 

We’re approaching the end of 2025, which means that some producers are planning ahead for the 2026 season.
