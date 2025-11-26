Thanksgiving Cooking Safety Reminders

Thanksgiving is right around the corner which means many households will be cooking, and it is the number one Day of the Year for cooking fires in the United States with an estimated 388 percent increase over the daily average. For this reason, Tina Sanders of Safe Kids Grand Forks says that people need to take extra precaution while cooking over the Holiday.

Sanders says people also need to be prepared to take the proper response when it comes to grease fires.

You can see more cooking safety materials on the American Red Cross website at www.redcross.org.