Warroad Community Development will be hosting their final town hall meeting of 2024 at Warroad High School at 6:30pm on Tuesday December 10th. Warroad Chamber of Commerce president Steve Hagen joined the Morning Show on Monday and gave us details.

Hagen went on to tell us the topics of the town hall on Tuesday.

