This Week is School Bus Safety Week

It’s National School Bus Safety Week, and agencies across the nation are promoting the importance of bus safety, and the proper bus safety practices. Tina Sanders of Safe Kids Grand Forks tells us more about School Bus Safety, and what they’re doing to celebrate.

Sanders also tells us some things that parents and/or schools should go over with their children, when it comes to properly riding the school bus.

You can find more bus safety information and materials on the Safe Kids Grand Forks website.