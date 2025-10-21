Skip to content

This Week is School Bus Safety Week

It’s National School Bus Safety Week, and agencies across the nation are promoting the importance of bus safety, and the proper bus safety practices. Tina Sanders of Safe Kids Grand Forks tells us more about School Bus Safety, and what they’re doing to celebrate.

Sanders also tells us some things that parents and/or schools should go over with their children, when it comes to properly riding the school bus.

You can find more bus safety information and materials on the Safe Kids Grand Forks website.

October 21, 2025

Mandatory CWD Testing to Take Place in Some Parts of Northwest Minnesota

The Minnesota Deer Gun season is less than a month away, and the Minnesota DNR is reminding hunters
October 20, 2025

Northland Community & Technical College Hosts Open House in Warroad

Article By Daniel DeMolee – KQ92 & KRWB | October 20, 2025Audio Interview By Jon Michael Grussing Listen
October 20, 2025

MnDOT Seeks Public Feedback on State Rail Plan

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is asking businesses and residents to provide feedback on the final draft of
