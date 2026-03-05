Township Elections and Annual Meetings March 10

By Mani Souphom – R & J Broadcasting, Inc. | Thursday, March 5, 2026

Township elections and annual meetings are coming Tuesday, March 10, across Roseau County and throughout Minnesota. Voters will choose their local town board members and take part in annual meetings where they can weigh in on issues from road upkeep to tax levies and local development. These hyper‑local contests give residents a direct voice in how their communities are run.

In Roseau County, residents can vote in person at the Roseau County Courthouse, 606 5th Avenue Southwest in Roseau, weekdays 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. leading up to the election, and at designated township polling places on March 10.

Lake Township’s election will begin at 10 a.m. at Lake Town Hall, with the annual meeting to follow.Voters should also check their local polling location and election hours on the Roseau County website or through the Minnesota Secretary of State polling place finder at mnvotes.org. Absentee ballots are available by application, and more information on registration, absentee voting, and polling locations can be found through county election officials or the state elections site.