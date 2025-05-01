Vietnam Army vets visit

Yesterday marked the 50th Anniversary of the fall of Saigon. Three Vietnam Army veterans were guests on Community Conversation on Wednesday morning. Joining us in the studio were Arvid Janson, Wes Pederson and Doug Pomplun who recently returned from an Honor Flight to Washington D.C. Each shared their experiences about the trip including visits to memorials, museums, Arlington National Cemetery and Changing of the Guard. Janson, who served in ’66-’67 reflected on the trip

Pederson who served ’69-’70 shared his thoughts.

He also contrasted his return from Vietnam to the states to the reception they received in Grand Forks.

Pomplun who served in ’68 was overwhelmed by the reception they had when returning to Grand Forks.

If interested in a future honor flight, be sure to visit the ND/MN Honor Flight webpage.