Vietnam Army vets visit

Yesterday marked the 50th Anniversary of the fall of Saigon. Three Vietnam Army veterans were guests on Community Conversation on Wednesday morning. Joining us in the studio were Arvid Janson, Wes Pederson and Doug Pomplun who recently returned from an Honor Flight to Washington D.C. Each shared their experiences about the trip including visits to memorials, museums, Arlington National Cemetery and Changing of the Guard. Janson, who served in ’66-’67 reflected on the trip

Pederson who served ’69-’70 shared his thoughts.

He also contrasted his return from Vietnam to the states to the reception they received in Grand Forks.

Pomplun who served in ’68 was overwhelmed by the reception they had when returning to Grand Forks.

If interested in a future honor flight, be sure to visit the ND/MN Honor Flight webpage.

May 5, 2025

“Potential” state record sturgeon caught on Lake of the Woods

Over the weekend on Saturday, a “potential” state record catch-and-release lake sturgeon was caught on Lake of the
May 5, 2025

Real ID deadline approaching this week

People are scrambling across the U.S. to beat the deadline for applying for a Real ID. Not having
May 2, 2025

Budget Bills main for legislators in the Minnesota Senate 

We’re in the last leg of the 2025 Legislative Session, and legislatures are prepared for what may be
