Warroad City Council Approves NWRL Board Member

By Graham Scher – R & J Broadcasting | November 17, 2025

Warroad, MINN. – Warroad City Council met in regular session last Monday. Mayor Tom Goldsmith presided over the meeting. The council motioned to approve Bridget Lindner to represent Warroad on the Northwest Regional Library Foundation Board. Mayor Goldsmith explained her role as a volunteer for the NWRL and how important it is for the city to have a volunteer like this.

Warroad librarian Kelly Benjamin and the Warroad Library Board expressed their belief and confidence that Lindner will do an excellent job in the role. They also stated it had been several years since the Board was able to find an individual capable and willing to serve on this board in the volunteer role. Benjamin concluded by saying they are lucky to have Lindner accept the role.

