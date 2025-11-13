Warroad Native American Education to Host Oyate Kinipi Archery Program Nov. 21–23

By Mani Souphom – R & J Broadcasting | November 13, 2025

Warroad, MINN. – Warroad School’s Native American Education program is hosting a three-day event, Oyate Kinipi Archery, at Warroad River Place this Nov. 21 through Nov. 23. We sat down with Native American Education Coordinator Danielle Smith to learn more about the program and the organization behind it.

Smith provided more details on the Oyate Kinipi organization, which began as Open Arms Native Missions in 2012 with a mission to uplift and empower Native American communities and those in need. The organization officially became a 501(c)(3) nonprofit in 2018 and has since grown into a dynamic resource dedicated to cultural revitalization, mentorship, and community support:

Smith explained that the archery sessions will combine instruction in traditional archery skills with teachings about Native language, customs, and history, helping participants strengthen cultural connections while learning something new:

She emphasized the importance of cultural programs like Oyate Kinipi Archery in preserving and passing down Native American traditions to younger generations. Community members who wish to take part or learn more about Warroad’s Native American Education efforts were encouraged to reach out to Smith and Shauna Grapentine, Warroad School’s Native American Education Home/School Liason:

Tickets for this event are available at WarroadRiverPlace.org, with scholarships available for Warroad Public School students. Contact Coordinator Danielle Smith at 218-386-6097 for more information.