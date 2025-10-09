Warroad RiverPlace selects new executive director

By Jon Michael Grussing – Warroad, MN After a three month search process with applicants from across the nation, The Warroad RiverPlace Board of Directors is pleased to announce the hiring of Samantha Thibert-Harrill at Executive Director, succeeding John Davis, Director Emeritus, who will retire at the end of the year. Thibert-Harrill was a guest on “Community Conversation” earlier this week and talked about how she went from Director of Events & Operations to Interim Executive Director to now Executive Director.

She also says that there will be a search to fill the now-vacant position of Director of Events & Operations.

Warroad RiverPlace is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10am to 5pm.