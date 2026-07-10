Warroad School’s Native American Program Unveils Murals

The Native American Program at Warroad Public Schools unveiled new artwork by local artist Donald KaKayGeesick earlier this week. KaKayGeesick’s vibrant murals featuring cultural motifs and gold accents now transform the school’s hallways honoring the heritage and history of Warroad Schools.

The Native American Program also partnered with the Warroad Heritage Center for a Summer History Camp on June 15, where students engaged in traditional dancing, drumming, and storytelling led by Brian Clyne’s troupe.

For more details, visit the Warroad Schools Facebook page.