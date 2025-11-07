Whole-Fat Dairy Products Are Better For You

A new University of Minnesota study suggests that whole-fat dairy products could be good for your heart.

U of M School of Public Health researcher Ethan Cannon says whole-fat dairy appears to protect against coronary artery calcification or CAC.

The study shows people consuming more whole-fat dairy products are less likely to show any presence of CAC 25 years later than those who consume less whole-fat dairy products.

Cannon says they surveyed 31-hundred people in the mid-1980s and tracked their dairy consumption over 25 years.