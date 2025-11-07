Skip to content

Whole-Fat Dairy Products Are Better For You

A new University of Minnesota study suggests that whole-fat dairy products could be good for your heart. 

U of M School of Public Health researcher Ethan Cannon says whole-fat dairy appears to protect against coronary artery calcification or CAC.

The study shows people consuming more whole-fat dairy products are less likely to show any presence of CAC 25 years later than those who consume less whole-fat dairy products.

Cannon says they surveyed 31-hundred people in the mid-1980s and tracked their dairy consumption over 25 years.

November 7, 2025

Firearm Hunting Season Begins Tomorrow

As we arrive at the start of Minnesota’s firearms deer hunting season Saturday November 8th, DNR Commissioner Sarah
November 7, 2025

Minnesota DNR Studying Bear Movement and Reproduction

The DNR is asking Minnesotans to report bear den locations in hopes of fitting additional bears throughout the
November 6, 2025

Roseau City Council 11-3-25

By Graham Scher – November 6th Roseau, Minn – Roseau City Council met in regular session Monday at
