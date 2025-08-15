Wild Rice Season Opens Minnesota DNR Reminds Harvesters

Minnesota DNR Press Release | August 15, 2025



As Minnesota’s wild rice season opens August 15th, the Department of Natural Resources is reminding harvesters to wait until rice is ripe before heading out.

Wildlife lake specialist Ann Geisen says the state’s “green rice law” protects the resource for future years by making it illegal to take unripe grain — even during the season, which runs through September 30th. Ricers should make sure the grain falls easily from the stalk before harvesting.

A state license is required unless you’re under 18 and with a licensed harvester. Tribal band members with a valid Minnesota Tribal ID are considered licensed under state law.

Some areas are off-limits for harvest, including national parks, wildlife refuges, and American Indian reservations.

The DNR says rice conditions this year are highly variable, making scouting especially important. A wild rice outlook report will be posted August 14th at mndnr.gov/wildrice, along with regulations and tips.

Higher water levels should make most stands accessible by canoe.

And with early waterfowl season overlapping wild rice season, hunters are urged to watch for ricers nearby.More information can be found on the DNR’s Wild Rice Management webpage at mndnr.gov/wildlife/shallowlakes/wildrice.html