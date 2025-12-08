Skip to content

Winter Recreation at Itasca State Park

December and snow has arrived at Itasca State Park, which means that it’s just about time for their trails to open for different recreational activities. Itasca State Park Lead Naturalist Connie Cox says some of these trails will open, as soon as they get enough snow.

Cox says the Minnesota DNR has a resource available to you to check on the condition of the trails in both Itasca State Park, and trails across the entire State of Minnesota. 

Minnesota Snow Trail Conditions map can be seen on the DNR website. That full story is online at kq92.com.

December 8, 2025

Ice Fishing Season Underway at Some Area Lakes

The early Ice fishing season is expected to get underway this weekend. Nathan Olson of the Minnesota DNR
December 5, 2025

Ice Fisher rescued after becoming trapped on Lake of the Woods

A man ice fishing on Lake of the Woods was rescued Thursday after he found himself stuck on
December 5, 2025

Marines Toys for Tots Supplying Gifts to Underprivileged Kids for over 78 Years

If you’ve been out Christmas shopping during the holidays, it’s almost certain that you’ve seen the white drop
« Prev1234567Next »