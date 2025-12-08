Winter Recreation at Itasca State Park

December and snow has arrived at Itasca State Park, which means that it’s just about time for their trails to open for different recreational activities. Itasca State Park Lead Naturalist Connie Cox says some of these trails will open, as soon as they get enough snow.

Cox says the Minnesota DNR has a resource available to you to check on the condition of the trails in both Itasca State Park, and trails across the entire State of Minnesota.

Minnesota Snow Trail Conditions map can be seen on the DNR website. That full story is online at kq92.com.