Woman Convicted of Murder in Northwest Minnesota

More than a year after a deadly shooting in Hallock, the accused has pleaded guilty.

Jordan Hanson of Kennedy pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in connection with the March 2025 death of Justin Esparza in Hallock. During her plea hearing, Hanson told the court she was experiencing delusions brought on by drug use at the time of the shooting.

The guilty plea avoids a trial and means the case will now move to sentencing. Hanson remains in custody and is expected to be sentenced later this summer. A specific sentencing date has not yet been announced.

The case stems from a shooting that occurred in Hallock in March of last year and drew significant attention across northwest Minnesota.