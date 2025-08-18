Wowbutter Donation from Roseau-Lake of the Woods County Soybean Growers

By Graham Scher – R & J Broadcasting | August 18, 2025

Roseau-LOW Counties – The Roseau-Lake of the Woods County Soybean Growers and their checkoff dollars are promoting soy foods by donating WOWBUTTER to Northwest Community Action (NWCA) based in Badger and the Roseau Area Food Shelf in Roseau. WOWBUTTER is a peanut-free toasted soy butter and peanut butter alternative.

Ed Walsh, treasurer of the Roseau-LOW County Soybean Growers said “With this donation, we are able to provide an alternative to peanut butter to the Head Start and Back to School program, WOWBUTTER includes whole toasted soy and pressed soy oil and is a great way to showcase foods made with soy.”

WOWBUTTER is a multiple award-winning, all-natural peanut free spread with a taste and texture just like peanut butter, but with even better nutrition. It’s kosher, halal and ideal for vegetarians and vegans as a source of complete protein and omega-3.

The Roseau-Lake of the Woods County Soybean Growers are affiliated with the Minnesota Soybean Research and Promotion Council, which oversees the investment of soybean checkoff dollars on behalf of approximately 26,000 soybean farmers in Minnesota. The Council is governed by the rules of a federally mandated checkoff program that requires all soybean producers pay a fee on the soybeans they sell. This money is used to promote, educate and develop market opportunities for soybeans.