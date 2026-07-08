10-year Report Shows Minnesota Lakes Are Healthy

A new ten-year fish monitoring report finds Minnesota’s lakes are in mostly good shape. The state DNR and Pollution Control Agency surveyed more than 900 lakes, sampling 3.7 million fish across 89 species. Results show 77 percent of lakes fully support aquatic life and fish biodiversity. The remaining 23 percent are classified as impaired, showing higher phosphorus levels and more watershed disturbance.

Researchers say healthier lakes have better shoreline habitat and less runoff. The data will help state and local partners prioritize protection and restoration efforts. The report is available at mndnr.gov.