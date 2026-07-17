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Award-Winning Artwork Featured in Warroad RiverPlace Exhibit

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc.

WARROAD, Minn — A new exhibit at Warroad RiverPlace is bringing classic stories and fantasy to life through the work of local artist Holly Marie Crowther. “Folklore and Fairy Tales” is now open and runs through August 29th, featuring a collection of original paintings, illustrations, and hand-crafted needle-felted creations inspired by beloved fairy tales, folklore, and mythical characters. Among the featured works is Crowther’s first-place winning oil painting from the Northwest Minnesota Arts Council’s annual art exhibition, which is now on display as part of the exhibit. Crowther says that award-winning piece holds a special place in the collection.

In addition to the award-winning painting, visitors will find a variety of imaginative works inspired by stories that have captivated generations. Crowther says those timeless tales—and a lifelong love of folklore and fantasy—played a major role in shaping the exhibit.

Admission to the exhibit is free, and Warroad RiverPlace is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

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