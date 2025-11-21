Baudette city council; Discusses Law Enforcement Contract

At Baudette City Council’s November meeting, Mayor Hancharyk and Councilman Nelson met with county officials and Sheriff Gary Fish regarding a new law enforcement coverage agreement. The city and county reached a proposed agreement for 30 hours of coverage per week, resulting in a 52% cost reduction compared to the previous arrangement.

“It’s less for less,” Nelson said, noting that the revised contract provides fewer hours at a lower cost. The 2026 sheriff’s contract will cover 30 hours of weekly patrol service, with open communication encouraged between city staff and the Lake of the Woods County Sheriff’s Office regarding ordinance enforcement.

The council approved the new one-year contract, replacing the previous three-year term

In closing, Mayor Hancharyk noted that the change will help the city’s budgeting efforts and ensure continued law enforcement coverage within the community.

