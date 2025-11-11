Baudette City Council Discusses Public Concerns, Library Updates, and Law Enforcement Contract

By Mani Souphom – R & J Broadcasting | November 11, 2025

Baudette, MINN. – The Baudette City Council convened Monday, Nov. 10, for its regular meeting, with Mayor Dylan Hancharyk presiding alongside council members Liz Weigel, Cole Nelson, and Steve Theis Jr.

During the public forum, resident Devlin Reasy addressed the council regarding the cancellation of a controlled burn training and an ongoing sewer issue. Reasy said he felt “attacked” by the city. Councilman Cole Nelson responded on behalf of the council, stating, “We’ve been advised by the city attorney not to comment on this.” When Reasy asked whether that advice applied to both matters, Nelson confirmed it did.

No action was taken on the issue, which remains under review by the city attorney. Reasy later returned to suggest the city consider purchasing a used grader from the county, noting the county’s success in obtaining equipment at a reduced cost. The council thanked him for his input.

Library Director Kelli Pelland shared updates on upcoming events at the Baudette Public Library, including CHI LakeWood Health’s next Wellness Wednesday program on Nov. 19, which will focus on power of attorney in health care, and a music program scheduled for Nov. 20. Pelland also reported that two letters of interest had been received for vacant library board positions. The council opted to review those letters and make appointments at its next meeting.

City staff reported progress on fall maintenance, including removing docks from Timbermill Park and addressing potholes and alley repairs before recent rainfall. Mayor Hancharyk thanked staff for the extra effort to complete the work before the weather turned.

Public Works employee Dave Wilmer reached his six-month milestone with the city. The council approved a step increase for Wilmer, effective Aug. 28, 2025.

The council received an update from Fire Chief Brad Levasseur that Engine No. 2 remains out of service due to difficulty obtaining carburetor parts, while winter preparations are underway.

Mayor Hancharyk and Councilman Nelson met with county officials and Sheriff Gary Fish regarding a new law enforcement coverage agreement. The city and county reached a proposed agreement for 30 hours of coverage per week at a cost of $16,200 per month, a 52% cost reduction compared to the previous arrangement.

“It’s less for less,” Nelson said, noting that the revised contract provides fewer hours at a lower cost. The 2026 sheriff’s contract will cover 30 hours of weekly patrol service, with open communication encouraged between city staff and the Lake of the Woods County Sheriff’s Office regarding ordinance enforcement.

The council approved the new one-year contract, replacing the previous three-year term.

In closing, Mayor Hancharyk noted that the change will help the city’s budgeting efforts and ensure continued law enforcement coverage within the community.

The council also received a thank-you letter from the Baudette Foundation for supporting this year’s community fireworks display.

KQ92 and KRWB will continue to follow Baudette City Council meetings and provide updates.