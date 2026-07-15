Baudette Council Reviews Splash Pad Bids, Eyes Construction This Year

By Graham Scher – R&J Broadcasting, Inc. | Wednesday, July 15, 2026

BAUDETTE, Minn — The Baudette City Council met in regular session Monday at the Government Center in Baudette, with much of the discussion focusing on the community’s splash pad project. As they move toward construction, some decisions still remain to be made. While some decisions still remain, city officials say they’re committed to getting the splash pad project underway before the end of this year. Councilwoman Liz Weigel says the council addressed several important items during Monday night’s meeting before turning its attention to the splash pad project.

As the project moves forward, Weigel says there will be a firm timeline to keep construction on track, with a hard deadline the city expects contractors to meet.

And once the splash pad is complete, Weigel says it will become a popular gathering place for local families and visitors alike, adding that she expects the community to fully embrace the new attraction and enjoy it for years to come.

View the full story at kq92.com.