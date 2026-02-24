Celebrating School Week with Roseau School Teachers

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc.

It’s Celebrating School week and teachers help make an impact on all the students they meet in school. Tom Jerome, Roseau School Superintendent told us about one Roseau School teacher who made it into the final 30 teachers nominated for Minnesota Teacher of the Year. Jerome started by telling us about Roseau’s recent nominations last year

Jerome mentioned this year who has made it as the nomination for the first 30 teachers.

Josh Weckman again is the teacher into the final 30 nominated for Minnesota Teacher of the Year. We’ll provide the latest updates to you about the Minnesota Teacher of the Year competition.