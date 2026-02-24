Skip to content

Celebrating School Week with Roseau School Teachers

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc.

It’s Celebrating School week and teachers help make an impact on all the students they meet in school. Tom Jerome, Roseau School Superintendent told us about one Roseau School teacher who made it into the final 30 teachers nominated for Minnesota Teacher of the Year. Jerome started by telling us about Roseau’s recent nominations last year

Jerome mentioned this year who has made it as the nomination for the first 30 teachers.

Josh Weckman again is the teacher into the final 30 nominated for Minnesota Teacher of the Year. We’ll provide the latest updates to you about the Minnesota Teacher of the Year competition.

February 23, 2026

New MPCA-funded research finds cleaner conditions in Lake of the Woods

In 2008, Lake of the Woods was placed on Minnesota’s impaired waters list after decades of pollution left
February 23, 2026

Warroad School Board Confirms Electric School Buses coming next School Year

By Graham Scher – R & J Broadcasting, Inc. A busy Warroad School Board meeting last week held
February 23, 2026

Update from Michelle Fischbach

Michelle Fischbach of Minnesota District 7 updated as a cosponsor on the Save America Act. This legislation has
« Prev1234567Next »