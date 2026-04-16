Congresswoman Fischbach Supports Biobased Manufacturing

Michelle Fischbach of Minnesota’s Seventh Congressional District has introduced bipartisan legislation, known as the Biobased Materials Investment and Production Act, aimed at expanding markets for farmers in the region.

The bill focuses on increasing the use of crops and other agricultural products to create renewable materials. While many everyday goods are still made using foreign petroleum, the legislation would encourage companies to instead use materials grown and produced in the United States.

For farmers in northern Minnesota, the proposal could open new demand for crops by creating additional markets beyond traditional food and fuel uses. Farmers may even see more stable prices and expanded opportunities to sell what they grow.

The legislation also includes two types of tax incentives: a production credit of 10 cents per pound for renewable materials produced and sold, or a 30 percent investment tax credit to help companies build or upgrade processing facilities. Lawmakers say those incentives are intended to attract manufacturing closer to rural areas, potentially increasing local demand for crops and supporting regional economies.

The bill has been introduced and will now move through the legislative process.