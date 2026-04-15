Grygla Lions Club Smelt Fry this Saturday

The annual Grygla Lions Club Smelt Fry is happening this coming Saturday, April 18th in Grygla.

The event is a longtime tradition that brings the community together over baskets of freshly fried smelt and plenty of small-town fellowship. Each year, the Grygla Lions Club serves hundreds of people from across the region, all while raising funds that go right back into local projects, programs, and community support. Grygla Lions co-chairman Bryan Grove tells us his role with the Lions and about this long-standing tradition.

Beyond the food, the smelt fry stands out as a celebration of small-town spirit and connection — something Grove says keeps people coming back year after year.

Grove says they are always looking for more volunteers. If you are looking to get involved with the Grygla Lions, contact any one of the members, fill out a membership application. Grygla Lions Club Smelt Fry at the Grygla Community Center this Saturday from 4-7pm.