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Congresswoman Fischbach visits Northwest Minnesota

US Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach was in Ada on Monday afternoon, and met with members of the Red River Watershed Management Board on water issues in the Red River Valley. Congresswoman Fischbach talks about her visit.

Washington will be a busy place once Congress returns from Easter Break, and Fischbach says a major focus of hers and others in DC will be the Appropriations Bill.

Fischbach expects that there will also be a lot of discussion on a potential Reconciliation Bill.

Red River Watershed Management Board Executive Director Rob Sip talks more about the visit with Congresswoman Fischbach, and shares some of his takeaways from the meeting.

You can go to rrwmb.us for more information about the Red River Watershed Management Board.

Fischbach visits with members of the Red River Watershed Management Board and its Partners.

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