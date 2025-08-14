Dispute Over Tobin Fishery Building Sparks Strong Reactions at County Meeting

By Graham Scher – R & J Broadcasting | August 14, 2025

Baudette, MINN. – A lengthy discussion over the historic Tobin Fishery property drew strong opinions at the Lake of the Woods County Commissioners meeting this week.

Public Works Director Anthony Pirkl warned the county could lose funding for right-of-way projects if the fish house remains within an easement. Josh Stromlund of Lake of the Woods Land & Water briefly outlined his involvement, followed by statements from property owner Jim Meikle and his attorney, Alan B. Fish.

Meikle and Fish argued the easement affects only six inches of the property — not enough, they say, to justify removing the building. Fish called other permit and admission issues “red herrings,” while Meikle said moving the building would be costly and difficult. He expressed an emotional desire to restore the historic structure.

Commissioner Ed Arnesen voiced sympathy, urging the board “not to use a hammer” in dealing with the matter. He also negotiated the tear down, then subsequent rebuilding or restoration of the fish house in another location. Commissioner Jon Waibel agreed there should be a better option, but raised safety concerns if not moved. He noted the practical and financial challenges of relocation.

Community members at the meeting largely supported Meikle, with one saying the controversy was like “stirring up a hornets’ nest.” The debate centers on the meaning of a 1950s easement that stated the property should be “left as is.” Meikle said, “Nobody cared until we started the work.”

Stromlund countered that the issue isn’t a matter of 6 inches, but rather 60-feet. He recommended giving Meikle 60 days to resolve the matter, noting that prior work may have negated any grandfather clause brought on by the original 1956 agreement.

The board would go on to extend negotiations for 60 days and appointed Waibel and Arnesen to a special negotiation committee. Officials said there will be no additional public hearings on the issue.