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Ducks Unlimited Annual Sportsman’s Bingo April 18th at Springsteel Resort

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc.

Warroad, Minn — Warroad Ducks Unlimited is holding their annual Sportsman Bingo at Springsteel Resort in Warroad Saturday April 18th. Ducks Unlimited volunteer Scott Kezar updates us on what is happening for the event.

Kezar also told us more about what prizes are available for bingo and raffle drawings.

Kezar tells us how you can get signed up for the event and who you can call to reserve your spot.

If you’d like to get involved as a volunteer with Ducks Unlimited, you can find more info on their website at duminnesota.org.

Full interview with Scott Kezar:

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