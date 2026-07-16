Highway 11 Project Moves Into Stage 4 Between Roseau and Warroad

The Highway 11 reconstruction project between Roseau and Warroad has entered another major phase. The Minnesota Department of Transportation says Stage 4 is now underway on the west end of the project, with motorists now using the Stage 4 detour while crews begin milling operations in that area.

Construction has wrapped up on the east end, where paving operations are now complete. Crews have shifted their focus to milling operations now underway on the west side of the project. The overall project remains on schedule and is still expected to be finished in late September, weather permitting.

MnDOT is reminding drivers to slow down, stay alert for workers and construction equipment, and follow all traffic control signs through the work zone. They’re also encouraging everyone to continue supporting businesses along the Highway 11 corridor by checking ahead for the best way to access them during construction.