Hope Lights the Night event to be held Saturday

The first annual Hope Lights the Night, a walk for suicide prevention will be held on Saturday 9/21 at Timber Mill Park in Baudette. Jennifer Nordloff, president of the Hunter J. Nordlof Be Kind Foundation explains:

The event was inspired by the loss of her son Hunter in 2017

A foundation was formed in his memory

Registration begins at 6pm followed by an opening ceremony at 7:30pm. The walk will be held from 8-9pm. The luminated trails will include lighted tunnels

To learn more about the event and efforts by the foundation, visit the website at www.hjbekind.org.

September 19, 2024

Lake of the Woods host’s “Pay it Forward” event once again

Ninety veterans participated in the 11th Annual “Pay it Forward” fishing event on Lake of the Woods at
September 18, 2024

Countdown continues to “Grand Welcoming” event at Warroad River Place

THE COUNTDOWN CONTINUES TO THE GRAND WELCOMING EVENT AT WARROAD RIVER PLACE. THE EVENT IS SET TO TAKE
September 17, 2024

MN DOT is reminding motorists of safety during fall harvest

Motorists traveling on Minnesota roads this fall should be aware of large farm equipment transporting crops to markets,
