The first annual Hope Lights the Night, a walk for suicide prevention will be held on Saturday 9/21 at Timber Mill Park in Baudette. Jennifer Nordloff, president of the Hunter J. Nordlof Be Kind Foundation explains:

The event was inspired by the loss of her son Hunter in 2017

A foundation was formed in his memory

Registration begins at 6pm followed by an opening ceremony at 7:30pm. The walk will be held from 8-9pm. The luminated trails will include lighted tunnels

To learn more about the event and efforts by the foundation, visit the website at www.hjbekind.org.