House Democrats Announce New Affordability Agenda 

Affordability has been a major talking point in the Minnesota Legislature, and House Democrats officially announced their agenda to tackle affordability during the remainder of the legislative session. Representative Robert Bierman was the first to speak on the DFL’s affordability agenda, and he spoke on the need for reform in the Minnesota Healthcare System.

Lowering costs for families was another issue brought up by House Democrats, and Representative Carlie Kotyza-Witthuhn spoke about work they’re hoping to accomplish that does that.

Rising energy bills are also a concern for many Minnesotans across the state, and Representative Patty Acomb says the DFL has some ideas on legislation that could help lower energy bills for Minnesotans statewide.

Housing is another cost that has risen exponentially over the years, and Representative Ester Agbaje (Aug-bah-je) says the DFL hopes to pass legislation that tackles the issue head on.

According to the Pew Research Center, 69% of Americans said they were “very concerned” about the cost of housing.