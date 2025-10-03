Skip to content

Itasca State Park Update 

The Staff at Itasca State Park have another weekend of fun activities this weekend. Itasca State Park Lead Naturalist Connie Cox gives us a look into this week’s programming, which includes the return of a fan favorite event. 

While it may not feel like it yet, cold temperatures are expected to arrive in the coming weeks, and Cox says that they will be closing some facilities in the park.

Cox says they are excited to have one open for the season.

More information about park programs and facilities can be found on the Itasca State Park webpage on the Minnesota DNR website at dnr.state.mn.us

October 3, 2025

Fort Frances Museum Hosts Métis Dot Art Session

The Fort Frances Museum and Cultural Centre hosted a Métis dot art session on September 27, giving participants
October 3, 2025

Sugarbeet Harvest Update

Sugarbeet Pre Piling continues to move along, and sugarbeet producers and organizations are reporting a very promising crop.
October 3, 2025

Health Insurance Rates to Jump in 2026

Minnesotans who buy health insurance on the individual market will see a sharp increase in premiums next year. 
