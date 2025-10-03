Itasca State Park Update 

The Staff at Itasca State Park have another weekend of fun activities this weekend. Itasca State Park Lead Naturalist Connie Cox gives us a look into this week’s programming, which includes the return of a fan favorite event.

While it may not feel like it yet, cold temperatures are expected to arrive in the coming weeks, and Cox says that they will be closing some facilities in the park.

Cox says they are excited to have one open for the season.

More information about park programs and facilities can be found on the Itasca State Park webpage on the Minnesota DNR website at dnr.state.mn.us.