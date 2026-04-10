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Juror Appreciation Day held at the Norman County Courthouse

The Norman County Court Administration Office held their first ever Juror Appreciation Day at the Norman County Courthouse Wednesday. Minnesota Ninth Judicial District Judge the Honorable Annie Claesson-Huseby (Claw-son whos-bee) explains why this was an event they wanted to host for the first time.

Claesson-Huseby says serving on a jury when called upon is imperative to our Justice System, and what keeps it working.

Claesson-Huseby says she is thankful that the residents of the Ninth Judicial District have been willing to show up and do their civic duty of being a juror when called upon.

Minnesota’s Ninth Judicial District consists of the seventeen counties across Northwest Minnesota, including Kittson, Lake of the Woods and Roseau counties.

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