

Ninety veterans participated in the 11th Annual “Pay it Forward” fishing event on Lake of the Woods at the end of August. The three-night, two-day program draws veteran’s from across the United States. One of those attending was Stanwick Robinson from Brown Deer, Wisconsin, located north of Milwaukee. Robinson, a first-time attendee shared his thoughts.



The chartered boat along with lodging and meals are at no cost to the veteran. Generous Lake of the Woods resorts, various businesses, organizations and individuals donate to make this fishing trip possible. Robinson was asked how he learned of the event.



Robinson served in the Army for six years with a one-year tour in Korea from 1982-1983. Visiting with other veterans and sharing stories was a memorable part of the event he noted.



While the chartered fishing trip was the highlight of the occasion, various guest speakers spoke on topics that are important to veterans. Robinson found them to be very beneficial.



Robinson highly recommends the fishing trip to fellow veterans.



Midwest Outdoors TV was present and filmed the event, capturing many messages and stories from veterans. The show is expected to be aired sometime around Veteran’s Day.