Skip to content

Lake of the Woods Stick-It-To-Stigma Hockey Night

By: Graham Scher – R&J Broadcasting Inc. February 2nd, 2026

Baudette, Minn – Mental health continues to be a tough obstacle that millions in our world today deal with in their own way. Lake of the Woods School provides some awareness about the importance of mental health and Brian Sather of Lake of the Woods school tells us about their annual Stick-it-to-Stigma hockey game that is all about mental health awareness.

Sather also talked about how important it is to students to have such a night focusing on a great cause.

Again, the annual Stick-it-to-Stigma mental health awareness hockey game is coming up February 12th at Lake of the Woods High School in Baudette.

February 3, 2026

Unified Basketball Recap from Roseau Winterfest

Roseau’s Winterfest took place this past week in Roseau County and School Superintendent Tom Jerome shared his story
February 3, 2026

LOW Knowledge Bowl Wraps in Thief River Falls

The Lake of the Woods Knowledge Bowl team participated in the all-school competition last week in Thief River
February 2, 2026

Federal Data Shows Minnesota Medicaid Program Error Rate Lower Than National Average

New federal data shows Minnesota’s Medicaid program has a significantly lower improper payment rate than the national average.
« Prev1234567Next »