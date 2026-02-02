Lake of the Woods Stick-It-To-Stigma Hockey Night

By: Graham Scher – R&J Broadcasting Inc. February 2nd, 2026

Baudette, Minn – Mental health continues to be a tough obstacle that millions in our world today deal with in their own way. Lake of the Woods School provides some awareness about the importance of mental health and Brian Sather of Lake of the Woods school tells us about their annual Stick-it-to-Stigma hockey game that is all about mental health awareness.

Sather also talked about how important it is to students to have such a night focusing on a great cause.

Again, the annual Stick-it-to-Stigma mental health awareness hockey game is coming up February 12th at Lake of the Woods High School in Baudette.