Mandatory CWD Testing in Areas this Hunting Opener 

The Minnesota Deer Gun season kicked off Saturday, and if you’re one of those hunters who was lucky enough to bag a deer this past weekend, you may be required to test your deer for Chronic wasting disease or CWD, depending on where you’re hunting. Rob Baden with the Minnesota DNR explains.

Deer must be registered before sampling.  All deer, including fawns, harvested in any season cannot be moved out of a management zone until a “not-detected” test result is received. Baden also says there will also be carcass movement restrictions for some hunters as well, those carcass movement restrictions are in place. You can see more information on the movement restrictions and CWD management plan by going to the DNR website.

November 7, 2025

Carbon Monoxide Awareness Protection

November is carbon monoxide awareness month, and homeowners are reminded to take the necessary steps in keeping themselves
November 7, 2025

Firearm Hunting Season Begins Tomorrow

As we arrive at the start of Minnesota’s firearms deer hunting season Saturday November 8th, DNR Commissioner Sarah
November 7, 2025

Minnesota DNR Studying Bear Movement and Reproduction

The DNR is asking Minnesotans to report bear den locations in hopes of fitting additional bears throughout the
