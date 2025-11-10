Mandatory CWD Testing in Areas this Hunting Opener 

The Minnesota Deer Gun season kicked off Saturday, and if you’re one of those hunters who was lucky enough to bag a deer this past weekend, you may be required to test your deer for Chronic wasting disease or CWD, depending on where you’re hunting. Rob Baden with the Minnesota DNR explains.

Deer must be registered before sampling. All deer, including fawns, harvested in any season cannot be moved out of a management zone until a “not-detected” test result is received. Baden also says there will also be carcass movement restrictions for some hunters as well, those carcass movement restrictions are in place. You can see more information on the movement restrictions and CWD management plan by going to the DNR website.