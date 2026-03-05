Memorial Arena and City of Roseau Updates

By Mani Souphom – R & J Broadcasting, Inc. | Wednesday, March 5, 2026

ROSEAU, Minn. – City leaders and community officials shared updates on a variety of projects and services during recent meetings, from the Memorial Arena and public library to streets, parks, and emergency services.

At Memorial Arena, work left unfinished by Equity Builders is now being handled by Old Republic, the performance bond company. Several items still need attention, including edging on the east and west sides, scaffolding repairs, and replacement of ice stenciling that was damaged when roof problems went unaddressed. Certified payrolls from subcontractors are still missing, which is required for this state-funded project, and some repairs, like resealing surfaces, will have to wait for warmer weather.

Old Republic is exploring whether existing subcontractors can finish the remaining work. Community Development Coordinator Todd Peterson met with SIMCO’s project manager to review the arena’s compressor replacement. While the current estimate covers equipment upgrades, it doesn’t include necessary structural changes. A site visit and follow-up meeting later this month will finalize the plan and cost.

Peterson shared the expected timeline on completion for Memorial arena:

Mayor Dan Fabian noted that Equity Builders is prohibited from bidding on state-funded projects, but that restriction does not apply to city or county work.

At the Roseau Public Library, Librarian Stacey Rusek praised improvements to library carts and thanked the city for approving lighting upgrades last year. Summer fair week brings a large influx of books, increasing staff workload. The library will reduce operating hours by 156 for the rest of the year, mainly around holidays and other low-use periods, following directives from the Northern Waters Library Region board. Notices will be shared through printed postings, local radio, and the library’s Facebook page. Rusek said Roseau is the second busiest library in the regional system, after Thief River Falls, and highlighted that the city has historically approved a three percent annual funding increase. The current reductions reflect county-level budget cuts affecting Roseau, Warroad, and Greenbush libraries.

City streets and infrastructure are also seeing attention. County officials plan to repave Center Street from the park to downtown and 2nd Street to the hospital, though no date has been set for a third street project. Highway 89 planning continues, with utility relocations for the city estimated at $250,000 to $350,000. State contributions are based on local ability to pay, calculated at $21,000 for Roseau. A public education meeting on the project is set for May 4.

West side storm sewer work is complete, with paperwork finalized for state and federal funding. The city’s net cost for the $3.5 million project is under $5,000. Parks and trails improvements continue, with a pet bridge expected the week of March 23. Concrete walkways will follow in spring. Sidewalk extensions along 3rd Street toward the school are moving forward, with more than $200,000 requested from an ATV grant program and an easement secured from the school.

ATV and water trail projects are waiting on equipment grants. Environmental and historical reviews for the water trail are expected to finish in time for contracts to start by July 1, 2027. Construction may affect campgrounds and will coincide with Highway 89 projects, with a backup plan to move work to 2028 if necessary.

The Economic Development Authority approved a loan to Far North Properties for a new business acquisition, while the airport committee reviewed potential improvements and funding allocations. Liquor store operations were slower in February due to weather. City officials also met with state lawmakers to discuss alcohol restrictions in grocery and convenience stores. Aging automatic doors remain a maintenance issue, with repairs exceeding $1,700 earlier this year, and the city plans to explore replacements in coming years.

Emergency services updates included the fire department extending an offer to a new recruit, who will start March 16, bringing staffing to seven members. Repairs to the local dike are scheduled for March 9, and rink compressor maintenance will take place during the arena shutdown. The council discussed replacing two aging emergency sirens and upgrading the communications system, with funding expected to be considered in next year’s budget. Appointments for 2026 fire department officers were also approved.

Other projects are moving forward, including fishing platform construction with new quotes being solicited from eight companies. Industrial park funding opportunities are being explored, while the Planning Commission has not met recently. Airport and EDA committees conducted routine updates.

City leaders stressed the importance of coordinating with county, state, and federal agencies to complete projects efficiently, maintain budgets, and ensure community services meet public needs. Residents are encouraged to follow city announcements, local media, and social media for updates on projects and meetings. KQ92 and KRWB will continue to cover Roseau City Council meetings.