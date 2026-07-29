Minnesota DNR Launches Wildlife Action Plan 2025-2035

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has launched new online tools for the state’s updated Wildlife Action Plan. The 2025-2035 plan guides conservation of habitats and biodiversity, with a focus on at-risk species. Resources include an interactive data viewer and maps to explore species and habitat information.

Commissioner Sarah Strommen calls the plan a roadmap and invitation for all Minnesotans to protect vulnerable wildlife. The DNR says conservation involves collaboration with agencies, Tribes, organizations, and landowners. For more information, visit mndnr.gov/nongame.