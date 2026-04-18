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Minnesota Republicans Block Bill to Expand Attorney General Fraud Unit

Another proposal to crack down on fraud in Minnesota has stalled at the State Capitol.

DFL Representative Matt Norris says Republicans blocked his bill in a House committee that would expand the Attorney General’s fraud unit, with the federal government covering most of the cost.

The plan would add 11 investigators and three prosecutors to the office to target fraud in programs like Medical Assistance, where recent high-profile cases and audits have intensified pressure on lawmakers to act. Norris says the vote sends mixed signals:

The proposal relies on federal funding to pay roughly 75 percent of the staffing costs. Republicans pushed for an alternative funding amendment, but that also failed. Norris says the effort isn’t over:

Lawmakers in both parties agree Minnesota has a major fraud problem, but remain divided on how to fix it.

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