Skip to content

Minnesota’s Paid Leave Program Approves Benefits for 75,000 Residents

Six months after launch, Minnesota’s Paid Leave program has approved benefits for 75,000 residents, paying out nearly 600 million dollars. The program, signed into law by Governor Walz in 2023, provides paid time off and job protection for workers bonding with a child, addressing their own health needs, or caring for family members. 

DEED Commissioner Matt Varilek says the program is operating smoothly and delivering on its promise. The average weekly benefit is one thousand eighty-three dollars. Officials say participants are broadly representative of the state’s workforce. More information is available at the Minnesota Paid Leave website.

July 8, 2026

10-year Report Shows Minnesota Lakes Are Healthy

A new ten-year fish monitoring report finds Minnesota’s lakes are in mostly good shape. The state DNR and
July 8, 2026

Ross L. Gray School Hosts Free Summer Camp July 9-10

Ross L. Gray school with the Vassar Area Community Resource Center is hosting a free summer camp for
July 8, 2026

Compressors Out at Memorial Arena May Impact Roseau Hockey Camp

By Mani Souphom – R & J Broadcasting, Inc. | Wednesday, July 8, 2026 ROSEAU, Minn. — Roseau
« Prev1234567Next »