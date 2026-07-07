Minnesota’s Paid Leave Program Approves Benefits for 75,000 Residents

Six months after launch, Minnesota’s Paid Leave program has approved benefits for 75,000 residents, paying out nearly 600 million dollars. The program, signed into law by Governor Walz in 2023, provides paid time off and job protection for workers bonding with a child, addressing their own health needs, or caring for family members.

DEED Commissioner Matt Varilek says the program is operating smoothly and delivering on its promise. The average weekly benefit is one thousand eighty-three dollars. Officials say participants are broadly representative of the state’s workforce. More information is available at the Minnesota Paid Leave website.