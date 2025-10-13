MnDOT Announces DBE program changes

Last week, the Trump Administration announced significant changes to the Disadvantaged Business Enterprise program. A program that is critical to ensure we have a broad and diverse base of contractors working on federally funded MnDOT projects across the state.

The US Department Of Transportation issued an Interim Final Rule that was published Friday, Oct. 3, that mandates states remove race and gender presumptions that help businesses qualify as DBEs and requires all currently certified DBE firms to individually demonstrate social and economic disadvantage, without regard to race or sex, if they want to re-qualify as a DBE.

Director, Office of Civil Rights, Sean Skibbie, says MnDOT is actively reviewing this direction and assessing the options. The purpose is to stay true to values and successfully deliver a transportation system that maximizes the health of people, the environment and the economy.