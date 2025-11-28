By Graham Scher – R & J Broadcasting | November 26, 2025

Warroad, MINN. – With Deer rifle season in the books for this year, muzzleloader season kicks off this weekend. The season will begin Saturday morning in Minnesota. Department of Natural Resources Conservation Office Coby Fontes sat down with us to talk about muzzleloader season and what hunters need to remember and what they can expect for muzzleloader season.

Fontes says muzzleloader opener will definitely be colder than the opener for rifle season where Minnesota was experiencing temperatures in the 40s for large parts of the deer rifle season. You can find more on muzzleloader season as well as requirements and safety materials on the DNR website.