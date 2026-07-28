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NCH’s Cancer Benefit Held in Middle River over the Weekend

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc.

MIDDLE RIVER, Minn — The North Country Horsemen’s annual Cancer Benefit Motorcycle Fun Run brought riders together once again this past Saturday in Middle River, combining a scenic ride with support for local families facing cancer. This year’s fun run featured nine registered riders, covering roughly 250 miles across Northwest Minnesota.

The North Country Horsemen have long been dedicated to helping local cancer patients through fundraising events, and over the years they’ve expanded their annual benefit to include the motorcycle fun run, drawing support from across the region. Sue Helm with the North Country Horsemen says the weekend is a great example of the community coming together for a meaningful cause.

Helm says while the organization began as a horseback riding group, they’ve grew toward welcoming motorcyclists and other supporters to help raise even more money for local families battling cancer.

You can find more on their website https://northcountryhorsemen.com.

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