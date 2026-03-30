Protecting Minnesota’s Outdoor Traditions: Hunting and Fishing Access Moves Forward

In Northern Minnesota, hunting and fishing aren’t just hobbies—they’re a way of life, passed down through generations. Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach says those traditions took a step toward protection this week.

The U.S. House has passed the Protecting Access for Hunters and Anglers Act, a measure Fischbach supported to keep federal regulations from limiting outdoor activities many Minnesotans depend on and enjoy.

Supporters say hunters and anglers are among the nation’s strongest conservationists, contributing more than one billion dollars each year to protect wildlife and habitats.

The bill would allow continued use of traditional ammunition and fishing tackle on federal lands, unless clear scientific evidence calls for restrictions. It also aims to prevent broad federal bans that could make hunting and fishing too expensive for many families.

Fischbach says the legislation helps preserve access, protect conservation efforts, and ensure future generations can experience Minnesota’s outdoor heritage.